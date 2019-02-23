Premier League |

Watch: Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino lashes out at referee Mike Dean after Burnely loss

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino was involved in a heated argument with the referee for their English Premier League encounter against Burnley at Turf Moor, Mike Dean.

The North London club were looking to close the gap on Manchester City and Liverpool with a win tonight. However, goals from Chris Wood and Ashley Burns cancelled out Harry Kane’s strike all but ended Spurs’ Premier League title push.

After the full-time whistle, Tottenham boss was involved in an altercation with referee Mike Dean. Pochettino’s assistant manager Jesus Perez got involved in the heated discussion too after it appeared that the referee had said something when the Argentine manager was walking off.

Here’s the video of the incident for you.

 

