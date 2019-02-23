Watch: Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino lashes out at referee Mike Dean after Burnely loss

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino was involved in a heated argument with the referee for their English Premier League encounter against Burnley at Turf Moor, Mike Dean.

The North London club were looking to close the gap on Manchester City and Liverpool with a win tonight. However, goals from Chris Wood and Ashley Burns cancelled out Harry Kane’s strike all but ended Spurs’ Premier League title push.

After the full-time whistle, Tottenham boss was involved in an altercation with referee Mike Dean. Pochettino’s assistant manager Jesus Perez got involved in the heated discussion too after it appeared that the referee had said something when the Argentine manager was walking off.

Here’s the video of the incident for you.

Mauricio Pochettino had some words for Mike Dean at full-time. 👀 pic.twitter.com/eGt4jLlmsm — football.london (@Football_LDN) February 23, 2019

😡 Wow! 😡 Fair to say Mauricio Pochettino is not happy with referee Mike Dean after his side’s loss at Turf Moor! 😱 Reaction in our live blog: https://t.co/8ntnbWB8dh pic.twitter.com/boXTN2od8f — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 23, 2019

There’s got to be questions asked to Mike Dean here! He clearly said something to Pochettino and his staff as they walked away after the handshakes. Pochettino seemed incensed by what Dean said. This was more than just unhappiness at decisions, he reacts to something Dean says. pic.twitter.com/74uSy5K9hv — Armed Forces Spurs (Official Supporters Club) (@UK_Forces_Spurs) February 23, 2019

Mike Dean clearly said something that wound Pochettino up. If the rumours are true that he swore at Poch then I hope gets massively punished. — Endee Football (@EndeeFootball) February 23, 2019