Kane returns for Spurs at Burnley

Tottenham have been without Harry Kane since he suffered an ankle injury against Manchester United but the England captain is back.

Harry Kane has gone straight back into the Tottenham starting line-up to face Burnley following his return from injury.

England captain Kane suffered an ankle injury during the closing stages of Spurs’ 1-0 defeat at home to Manchester United in January.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino insisted he would take no risks with his star striker this week and has deemed the 25-year-old fit to star Saturday’s Premier League assignment at Turf Moor.

Can Tottenham keep up the chase for Premier League title?

Kane’s international colleague Danny Rose is also back into Pochettino’s first XI, with Davinson Sanchez and Lucas Moura the men to make way against an unchanged Burnley.

Tottenham would close to within two points of the top of the table with victory, with Liverpool facing a crunch clash at Manchester United on Sunday before Manchester City content the EFL Cup final versus Chelsea.