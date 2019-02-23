Reports: Manchester City made ‘banned payments’ for signing England wonderkid

Soon after Chelsea’s two-year transfer ban because of issues related to the signing of young players, reports claim that Manchester City made ‘banned payments’ to Jadon Sancho’s agent when they signed him back in 2015.

German magazine Der Spiegel have reported that the Manchester-based club made a payment of £200,000 to Sancho’s agent Emeka Obasi. City managed to land the then-14-year-old forward from Watford but paid compensation of £66,000 to the club.

According to rules set by the Football Association (FA), clubs cannot include financial favours in deals involving players younger than 16 years of age. Moreover, players under 16 cannot be represented by an agent.

The reports state that the club made the £200,000 payment to Obasi under a scouting contract but in reality, it was for Sancho’s transfer. City, meanwhile, have issued a statement regarding the same.

“The attempt to damage our reputation is organised and clear,” City said.

“We will not be providing any comment on out-of-context materials purported to have been hacked or stolen from City Football Group and Manchester City personnel and associated people.”

Sancho, ultimately, moved on to Borussia Dortmund without making a single appearance for City for a sum of £8m in 2017. He is believed to be on the radar of quite a few big European clubs after his swashbuckling performances for the German giants.