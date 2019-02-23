Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given an open invitation to club and legend and former manager Sir Alex Ferguson to give a team talk ahead of the big Premier League encounter against Liverpool.

The arch-rivals are set to meet on Sunday in what would be one of the most eagerly awaited derbies in quite some time.

“He would be welcome to have his talk to the players if he wanted to, the gaffer, because we know how much it meant for him to overtake Liverpool,” Solskjaer said.

“I think our players know what [playing against Liverpool] means for everyone at Man United,” he added.

The Red Devils have climbed up to the fourth position in the Premier League after a run of improved performances under the new manager. And after having defeated three of the biggest English clubs away from home in Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Arsenal, they are set to welcome Liverpool for a showdown at Old Trafford.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are currently on the second spot, only behind on goal difference from Manchester City and have a game in hand too. This makes the derby at Old Trafford all the more interesting.

“For them it’s a big game, for us it’s a big game because we want to be in the top four and we’re playing Liverpool,” he said. “We know how big that game is for Man United, the staff, supporters.

“We’re just looking forward to another challenge for this team because we want to build this team into one that is worthy of Man United’s history and it’s another step if we can win this at home.

“Because Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea away, it was fantastic to win those three away. Now we need to perform at home as well [against Liverpool].

“I played a few of these myself and know the magnitude of it for the fans and everyone who works here, the staff,” Solskjaer added.