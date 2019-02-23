Reports: Super agent Pini Zahavi pulling strings in Saudi Arabian takeover of Manchester United

Reports are emerging that Israeli super agent Pini Zahavi is facilitating the Saudi Arabia royal family takeover of Manchester United behind the scenes.

Zahavi, 75, has been involved in bringing Rio Ferdinand to the club in a then world record deal for a English defender and also in the ownership changes that Chelsea and Portsmouth underwent.

Eurosport reports that he is now working with the Saudi Arabian royal family in their bid to purchase the club outright from the Glazer family, and that he will meet with them in Moroccon city of Marrekesh tomorrow to discuss the matter.

Pini Zahavi va rencontrer des repreneurs saoudiens demain, à Marrakech pour discuter du possible rachat de Manchester United. pic.twitter.com/KE0hqwJOAt — Euro United (@EuroUnited6) February 23, 2019

Initial reports emerged stating that the crown prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman wanted to purchase the club from the Glazer family for £3.8 billion but were then shot down quickly.

However, it appears as though this is one story that will not go away and that Manchester United is in for an eventful summer, both on and off the field as they have an impending managerial decision to make, apart from the potential player arrivals and departures to sort out.

As it stands, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in pole position to land the permanent job having closed the 11 point gap between the club and the top four spots with a series of stellar performances ever since he took over in December of 2018, following the sacking of Jose Mourinho.

Paul Pogba vs Eric Bailly…The feel-good factor is alive and well at Manchester United!