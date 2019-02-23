Manchester United legend reveals why Paul Pogba hasn’t changed his hairstyle after Jose Mourinho sack

Paul Pogba was notorious for changing up his hairstyle under Jose Mourinho while not always producing on the pitch. However, he hasn’t experimented once with his appearance after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, pointed out Eric Cantona.

Cub legend Eric Cantona feels that Paul Pogba hasn’t changed his hairstyle after Jose Mourinho got the sack as Manchester United manager because he is now focussing on the right things, i.e expressing himself on the pitch.

“Since Ole has arrived, he hasn’t changed his haircut. Maybe he made Pogba understand that the priority is to play football,” remarked the Frenchman.

Speaking to Paddy Power, Cantona also admitted that he was delighted with Pogba’s performances now and that credit goes to the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has allowed the midfielder to thrive on the pitch.

“Since he arrived, you can see everybody wants the ball, everybody moves, they enjoy the game and want to score – they play with pleasure and enjoyment now.

“Paul Pogba is great, now. Ole has found the right position for him, he has a great vision and pass, he can score and assist goals, organise the game and defend. He organises the game, and every time he has the ball he’s dangerous – anything can happen,” he said.

Manchester United take on Liverpool at Old Trafford this weekend, in what is a game that could have tremendous bearing on the Title picture come the end of the season.

(Quotes R/T Goal.com)