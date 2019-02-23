Former Chelsea manger encourages Callum Hudson-Odoi to ditch the club

Amidst public interest from Bayern Munich, Callum Hudson-Odoi has a decision to make with regards to his Chelsea future; and it’s a no brainer according to former manager Ruud Gullit.

Bayern Munich have openly expressed their interest in Callum Hudson-Odoi as they seek to replace Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben on the wings, but the 18 year old’s future is still murky as Chelsea want to keep him around.

Hudson-Odoi has endured a stop-star season so far, appearing 19 times and doing well when he does get on the pitch, but still hasn’t nailed down a starting eleven berth under Maurizio Sarri, casting doubt over his future at the club.

However, former Chelsea manager Ruud Gullit thinks the decision that the winger has to make is pretty straight forward.

Speaking to BeIN Sports, he said, “It’s [leaving the country] the best thing to do for a lot of English youngsters. Go abroad, go and play, go wherever because the top six in England have no time for youngsters, they need instant success.

“Holland, Germany, France, wherever, because you play, you play at a different level and because you play a different football.

“Hudson-Odoi, it’s a big thing for him, I would say to him to go. You have all these players, Willian in front of you, Pedro in front of you, what are you going to do? You’re not going to play.”

However, chances are that Chelsea will look to hold on to the player at whatever cost after they were slapped with a two transfer window ban following a breach of transfer regulations concerning minor players.