Manchester United legend feels Chris Smalling and Phil Jones are as good as Virgil van Dijk

Former Manchester United captain Nemanja Vidic gave his thoughts on Manchester United’s backline – and said he wouldn’t swap them for defenders from any other club.

Vidic was speaking to Omnisport and revealed that he didn’t think – contrary to popular opinion – that Manchester United’s backline needed much repair. In fact, he even went on to claim that the likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones were as good as Liverpool stalward Virgil van Dijk.

“I think he’s doing a great job – he’s strong physically, he’s fast, he’s a presence on the pitch,” said Vidic on van Dijk, before continuing on about United’s backline.

“I think Phil Jones did well in the recent games he played, Chris Smalling is a good defender, Bailly as well. I think we have four solid defenders and with the right match I think they can perform to the best of their capabilities.

Overall, I said even before when they didn’t have great games, if you look at the other teams, I would not have any defenders of Liverpool or Chelsea, I don’t think they have better defenders than we have,” he added.

Vidic, who made 300 appearances for Manchester United, then went on to praise the character of Swedish center back Victor Lindelof, who has bounced back after a shaky first season to establish himself as a fixture in the United’s backline.

I think [Lindelof] had a difficult time in the beginning.

“Well done to him to come back. It’s not easy, especially playing for Man United, big club, to not start that well and have criticism from the media. To come back from that and now perform well, it shows some character as well, which is important if you want to play for Man United,” he concluded.