Controversy mars Hernandez’s milestone goal

West Ham striker Javier Hernandez celebrated a Premier League scoring milestone in contentious circumstances against Fulham.

Javier Hernandez became the first Mexican to reach 50 Premier League goals on Friday but his milestone moment was shrouded in controversy.

The 30-year-old dragged West Ham level at home to Fulham with what initially appeared to be a clever close-range header in a crowded penalty area.

Replays, however, showed the striker used his hand in turning the ball over the line, his seemingly intentional movement going unnoticed and unpunished by the match official.

Hernandez paused on the floor before rising to celebrate his half-century of goals in England's top-flight, all of which have been scored from inside the box.

The ex-Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen man netted 37 of his 50 during his four full seasons at Manchester United.





50 – Javier Hernandez has become the first Mexican player to score 50 Premier League goals; all 50 have been scored inside the box. Opportunist. #WHUFUL pic.twitter.com/4I8fIVwFPF — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 22, 2019



