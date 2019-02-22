Is Chelsea’s deal for Christian Pulisic in danger after transfer ban?

Chelsea’s transfer ban has put the club’s future plans in serious jeopardy with the Blues restricted from buying players over the next two windows. However, the penalty imposed has created confusion about Christian Pulisic’s impending move, with the player due to move in July 2019.

On February 22, 2019, Chelsea FC were handed a two-window transfer ban by FIFA which forbids them from buying and enrolling new players until Summer 2020. The penalty was a result of the club signing and registering underaged players, which goes strictly against FIFA policy.

The Blues later revealed that they will appeal the charges levied against them by the World’s premier football governing body. However, if Chelsea’s appeal is rejected by the FIFA Appeals Committee and the Court of Arbitration for Sports, they will be left with no option but to serve the penalty.

One player whose move to Chelsea has been put in doubt by the transfer ban is Christian Pulisic. The United States of America international was signed by the London club in January 2019 and immediately loaned back to former club Borussia Dortmund until July.

Sky Germany | The transfer of Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund to #Chelsea should not be in danger as the player was registered in FIFA’s Transfer Matching System (TMS) in January. #CFC — The Blues (@TheBlues___) February 22, 2019

Nevertheless, according to several sources, Christian Pulisic’s impending move to Chelsea should be completed without a snag, since the club had already signed and registered him before loaning back. However, this remains unconfirmed and subject to change.

Another player whose future is thrown in doubt is Gonzalo Higuain. The Argentine is spending the remaining season on-loan at Stamford Bridge, with an option to extend for a further year.

Meanwhile, Mateo Kovacic is expected to depart Stamford Bridge considering Chelsea cannot buy him after his current loan spell.