Things have gone from bad to worse for Chelsea, after the Blues were handed a two-window transfer ban by football’s ruling association, FIFA. The London club will be unable to sign players till summer 2020.

The statement released by FIFA read as follows:

“Chelsea was found to have breached art. 19 of the Regulations in the case of twenty-nine (29) minor players and to have committed several other infringements relating to registration requirements for players. The club also breached art. 18bis of the Regulations in connection with two agreements it concluded concerning minors and which allowed it to influence other clubs in transfer-related matters.

“The Disciplinary Committee sanctioned Chelsea with a ban on registering new players at both national and international level for the next two (2) complete and consecutive registration periods. This ban applies to the club as a whole – with the exception of the women’s and futsal teams – and does not prevent the release of players.

“Additionally, the club was fined CHF 600,000 and given a period of 90 days to regularise the situation of the minor players concerned.”

As a result of the transfer ban, Chelsea will be unable to sign any players until the summer of 2020. However, as revealed by FIFA, the ban will still allow players to leave the club.

Furthermore, the ban imposed will be club-wide with the exception of the Women’s and the Futsal teams.

Chelsea will appeal the transfer ban. Appeal will go to the FIFA Appeals Committee and then if necessary, the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Enforcement of the ban will almost certainly be stayed pending appeals process, meaning Chelsea are free to conduct business as usual. — Jake Cohen (@JakeFCohen) February 22, 2019

Meanwhile, according to Sports Lawyer Jake Cohen, Chelsea will appeal the transfer ban in front of the FIFA Appeals Committee and even go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport if necessary.