Fans brutally react to Phil Jones’ birthday message by Manchester United

Social media can be absolutely brutal sometimes, and Phil Jones learnt that the hard way, as he suffered the ire of fans on his birthday message from Manchester United no less!

The club sent out a rather sweet message to their defender, who recently signed a new contract with the English giants as well, wishing him a very happy 27th birthday. But that was only the beginning of some serious banter towards Jones.

But it all went downhill from there, as fans chimed in as well, with some rather harsh messages directed towards the center back. Some were quite frankly, brutal.

SELL HIM ON HIS BIRTHDAY — ‏ً (@Virusesque) February 21, 2019

Can he turn 35 soon and retire 🤔 — Rant Punditry (@flukypunditry) February 21, 2019

Happy Birthday! Try not injure yourself while opening your cards. pic.twitter.com/qINMspBJIR — LuizF (@Luizfigo) February 21, 2019

Happy birthday Phil. Might be best letting someone else light the candles though eh bud. — Stuart (@__Bingo) February 21, 2019

And finally, one particular United fan just summed up the feelings of a vast majority with three words. Harsh, but hilarious on another level.

Good now leave — Մարկոսյան (@raffi_mar) February 21, 2019

Poor Phil Jones. Happy birthday, lad!