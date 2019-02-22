Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi has been attracting interest from the European elite recently. The 18-year-old was linked with a move to Bayern Munich in the summer, which he declined to stay and break into the Chelsea first team. However, the youngster has been afforded very few chances till now. And head coach Maurizio Sarri has revealed how Hudson-Odoi can accrue regular playing time.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is currently fourth-in-line for a starting spot in the Chelsea senior team, behind much experienced Eden Hazard, Willian, and Pedro. And Maurizio Sarri believes that the only way the youngster can get regular game time is if the Blues sell one of their star wingers.

“You need to understand that, in the same position, we have Pedro, Willian and Hazard,” said Sarri.

“I want to remind you that Callum, with this one (against Malmo), played 14 matches.

“There isn’t in England another 18-year-old player with 14 matches in the first team. So I think that we are using him in the right way at the moment.

“Of course, the 20 matches this season will be 30 matches in the next, and 40 in two years.

“If I am at the club and I want Callum to play consistently, I have to sell another winger. Otherwise the manager is in trouble.”

The Italian was also asked about his first summer signing, Jorginho, who has been widely unpopular amongst Chelsea fans especially in the last few months.

“I think in the first 30 minutes (against Malmo) we understood why Jorginho is very important for our team. We were in trouble to exit from our half, on pressing.

“I hope that our fans will be able to understand that Jorginho, for us, is really a very important player,” Sarri said about his compatriot.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are preparing for a trip to the Wembley Stadium on Sunday, February 24. They will be facing Manchester City, a team which they lost 6-0 to earlier this month, in the League Cup Final.