Statistics show that Maurizio Sarri has had a more successful first season in the Premier League than Pep Guardiola

Maurizio Sarri has come under immense scrutiny and criticism after a series of lackluster performances, but statistics show that he’s actually done better than many perceive.

The calls for Maurizio Sarri’s job only grew louder following Chelsea’s 2-0 home defeat to Manchester United in the FA Cup earlier this week, with the home fans openly expressing their displeasure at the Italian’s method of playing.

Chelsea then bounced back from that setback to progress in the Europa league with a 3-0 victory over Molde at Stamford Bridge yesterday, but the unrest was still palpable as the fans again booed the introduction of Jorginho – Sarri’s handpicked midfield orchestrator – when he came on as a substitute.

However, with the victory, Sarri ended up recording his 28th victory in his 43rd game of the season, which is one more than what Pep Guardiola managed in his first 43 games at Manchester City.

28- Maurizio Sarri has won 28 of his first 43 games in charge of Chelsea in all competitions (D6 L9), one more than Pep Guardiola managed in his first 43 with Manchester City (W27 D9 L7). Impressive. pic.twitter.com/bkvg1cKQvA — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 21, 2019

Chelsea’s win against Malmo was also important to raise morale after a string of high profile losses, including a 6-0 rollicking at the hands of Manchester City, as they come up against the English Champions again this weekend in the Carabao Cup finals.

They then follow that up by welcoming Tottenham at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.