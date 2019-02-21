Saiss signs new Wolves deal

After tying defensive duo Conor Coady and Matt Doherty down to new deals, Wolves have confirmed Romain Saiss has followed suit.

Morocco international Saiss had to wait until the end of November for his first Premier League start of the season and has been used more consistently since.

The 28-year-old, who has scored two goals in 13 top-flight games this term, has now been rewarded with fresh terms.

“We’re delighted that Romain has committed his future to Wolves and will remain part of the group for the future,” said sporting director Kevin Thelwell.

“Romain has been an important player for the football club, particularly over the past 18 months, and played a huge role is achieving promotion to the Premier League.

“Over the past two and a half seasons, Romain has progressed impressively alongside the football club and we’re looking forward to the future with him being a big part of the group.”

Wolves have been busy tying key players down to new terms, with club captain Conor Coady and wing-back Matt Doherty last week signing deals until 2023.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are seventh in the Premier League after winning promotion last term, but Saiss feels there could be even more to come.

“I’m very happy to sign a new deal with this club,” Saiss said. “It was very important for me because since the new owners bought the club, I’m here to have a big part in this project.

“I came here to try to help the club get into the Premier League, we achieved that, and now we have to continue in this way, to help the club to grow every year to become a very big club in England. I’m very happy to have a part in this big project.

“In the future, maybe playing European football with my club, maybe Champions League, Europa League, and win the Africa Cup of Nations with my country – that would be perfect.”