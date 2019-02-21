Klopp impressed by Solskjaer’s ‘brilliant job’ at United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has proven his credentials by displaying Manchester United’s potential, according to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Jurgen Klopp believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is doing a “brilliant job” at Manchester United and has shown that he is cut out for a top management job.

Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford in December, with the former United favourite taking the reins on an interim basis until the end of the season.

And the Norwegian’s return to Manchester has prompted a huge upturn in the club’s fortunes, as United have lost just once – against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League – during his short reign.

He will face a stern test against Liverpool on Sunday but has the backing of his opposite number, who recognises the progress made under Solskjaer.

“We are not magicians. It’s not like we can come in and say: ‘You are good but I can make you really good’,” Klopp told Sky Sports. “We are blessed with really good players around us.

“Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is doing a brilliant job. It’s all about bringing out the potential, bringing out the team’s quality. That’s what he’s obviously done and it makes him the manager of a top club.

“That’s how it is, but I’m not surprised.

“I didn’t know him – I met him one time last year and we had a little chat – I obviously only knew him as a player. But what he’s done so far has been brilliant.”