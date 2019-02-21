Manchester United star surprises old club by buying new team bus

Manchester United have had an inconsistent season so far. However, one player who has earned rave reviews despite limited game time has been new signing Diogo Dalot. The fullback was signed earlier in the summer for 24 Million Euros and has helped his childhood club with his first salary.

Diogo Dalot signed for Manchester United in the summer from FC Porto. The Portuguese fullback had been with the club since he was nine and moved to England after a decade.

Born in Braga, Portugal, Dalot spent his early years with Fintas Football School. And the 19-year-old defender surprised his old team by buying them a new team bus with his first Manchester United salary.

In an interview with Portuguese news outlet A Bola (via ZeroZero), the coordinator of the institution Luis Travassos revealed his surprise with the player’s action.

“For us, an institution with so many economic difficulties and so few resources, the expenses are very great, all the help is wonderful,” Travassos revealed.

“We spoke with Diogo via Skype. I was on the bus for the game. I said to go out and we had a van for the club at the door. It was a shock! He prepared everything in secrecy and kept a first-rate allowance in England for the surprise.”

Meanwhile, Fintas Football School were left out of any payment settlement between Manchester United and Porto, due to Dalot being just nine when he left. However, Travassos is hopeful that Porto will help his institution from the 24 Million they received for the youngster.

“I expect FC Porto and Pinto da Costa will be able to help a youth association such as ours after their €24 million transfer to Manchester United. They even have 10 more players coming from our training, “he revealed.