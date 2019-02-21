Eriksen’s agent ignoring transfer speculation

LaLiga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are reportedly keen on Christian Eriksen, whose agent has spoken about the Spurs star’s situation.

Christian Eriksen’s agent is ignoring speculation over his client’s Tottenham future, but indicated the midfielder signing a new contract with the Premier League club is not imminent.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are among the European giants reportedly interested in signing the Denmark international, who will be a free agent at the end of next season unless he renews with Spurs.

Eriksen has scored five Premier League goals this term and his nine top-flight assists are second only to Chelsea star Eden Hazard.

Spurs have muscled their way back into the title race, sitting five points behind co-leaders Manchester City and Liverpool thanks to four consecutive wins despite Harry Kane’s ankle injury.

And Eriksen’s agent Martin Schoots suggested contract talks with Tottenham are not a priority at this stage.

“Christian only wants to focus himself on football,” Schoots said to ESPN.

“Besides his technical, tactical and athletic skills, also this attitude has contributed over the years to his impressive transformation from world-class talent to world-class player.

“At this moment I would prefer not to join the speculations about contracts and transfers.”

Tottenham have lost key players to Madrid before, with Gareth Bale and Luka Modric leaving for the Santiago Bernabeu, but manager Mauricio Pochettino has appeared unconcerned about Eriksen’s expiring contract.

“Maybe he will sign next week or in six months, or the club and him are having different challenges and dreams,” Pochettino said last month.

“He’s a very special person. You need to give him freedom, like on the pitch, you can’t put him in the box. Like my dog, when you go in the park, you have to give freedom and trust.”