Reports: Manchester United star set to receive six-year contract

The contract extensions have been coming thick and fast for Manchester United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and one of the names mentioned again and again is Marcus Rashford.

The United forward has looked menacing since Ole took over, and his commitment to the club since starting out in the academy has been second to none.

And his hard work could be rewarded with a bumper six-year contract extension, per The Mirror.

Rashford’s current deal expires at the end of the season, and with United heavily dependent on him in attack, it is a no-brainer that they would want him to sign a new deal.

Real Madrid were one of the teams interested in signing the English International, but Man United have been categorical in their view that they want him to stay, and are now confident of securing an extension to the 2o24-25 season, which should also mean a significant increase in wages.