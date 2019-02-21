Wenger would be ‘great’ as Chelsea boss, says Seaman

Arsene Wenger may feel the Chelsea job would give him the opportunity to prove people wrong, says David Seaman.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman has suggested Arsene Wenger could be the ideal replacement for Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea.

Wenger stepped down as Gunners boss after 22 years in charge at the end of last season, having won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups in north London.

Sarri, meanwhile, is under increasing pressure at Stamford Bridge following a string of poor performances and faced a backlash from his own fans during Monday’s 2-0 FA Cup defeat at home to Manchester United.

Seaman believes that, if a vacancy should become available, Wenger may feel that he has unfinished business in the Premier League.

“Arsene always said he wouldn’t come back to the Premier League because of his love for Arsenal, that he wouldn’t feel right competing against Arsenal,” former England number one Seaman told talkSPORT.

“But obviously time’s a healer and he could think, ‘I want to go back there and prove a few people wrong’.

“For me, Arsene got a lot of criticism that wasn’t deserved over his last few years at Arsenal.

“When human beings at their best meet sport at its best, life becomes art.” Arsene Wenger was a visionary on the football pitch and his #Laureus19 Lifetime Achievement speech was just as inspiring. A legend of the beautiful game #MerciArsene pic.twitter.com/oxHKeedCSL — #Laureus19 (@LaureusSport) February 19, 2019

“It looks like there could be a vacancy at Chelsea quite soon, depending on their next three games which are three big games for Chelsea.

“He’d be great there, I think. He’d be great anywhere, he’s a fantastic manager.

“I would love to see him back, but I don’t think it would happen.”