Arsenal legend shares controversial choice as next Chelsea boss

With each passing day, Maurizio Sarri’s position at Chelsea weakens. The Italian saw his side go on an unbeaten streak in the first half of the season. However, he has seen his game plans fall apart ever since the turn of the year, putting his job on the line. Several names have popped up as a potential replacement but one former Arsenal legend has a particularly controversial opinion.

David Seaman is widely considered to be one of the best goalkeepers in the history of the Premier League. The former Arsenal man became renowned for his quick reflex saves and his unique hair-do. However, the Gunners’ legend has risked the wrath of fans by putting forward the name of Arsene Wenger as a potential replacement for Maurizio Sarri!

“Arsene always said he wouldn’t come back to the Premier League because of his love for Arsenal, that he wouldn’t feel right competing against Arsenal,” Seaman said in an interview to Talksport.

“But obviously time’s a healer and he could think, ‘I want to go back there and prove a few people wrong’.

“For me, Arsene got a lot of criticism that wasn’t deserved over his last few years at Arsenal.

Wenger, meanwhile, has been without a job since the summer, when he finally stepped down as Arsenal boss. However, according to his former goalkeeper, the Frenchman should be considered for the managerial position at one of their fiercest rivals.

“It looks like there could be a vacancy at Chelsea quite soon, depending on their next three games which are three big games for Chelsea,” continued Seaman.

“He’d be great there, I think. He’d be great anywhere, he’s a fantastic manager.

“I would love to see him back, but I don’t think it would happen.”

Chelsea, meanwhile, welcome Malmo to Stamford Bridge for the second leg of the Europa League Round-of-32, before playing Manchester City in the League Cup Final; a game, which according to many, will decide the fate of Maurizio Sarri.