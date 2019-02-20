Reports: Chelsea line up two legends to replace Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea are in a tough place at the moment, and speculation is rampant that Maurizio Sarri will be sacked as coach very soon.

Potential replacements for the Italian are floating around, and one expects that he could be gone as early as this week, posing serious problems for the Blues.

While Gianfranco Zola is expected to take over as interim manager if Sarri does get the sack, a couple of legends are being discussed as permanent options.

Frank Lampard and Zinedine Zidane are front-runners at the moment for the job, Sky Sports are reporting. The duo are being considered as long-term targets which should be needed next season onwards.

‘Against Man City we could concede three in 10 min’ Sarri

Zidane hasn’t managed since leaving Real Madrid at the end of last season, and Lampard has impressed since taking the reins at Derby County. Being a club legend helps his cause as well, with players and fans alike on his side completely.