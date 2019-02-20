Reports: Maurizio Sarri could be sacked by Chelsea this week

It’s been a horrific month or so for Maurizio Sarri and Chelsea. A 4-0 defeat to Bournemouth was followed by a 6-0 away thrashing by Manchester City, and they have now lost to Manchester United in the FA Cup as well.

The future of Maurizio Sarri hangs in the balance as speculation of a sack grows, and his sacking date may just have been revealed by Daily Mail.

The report suggests that the Chelsea boss may be just one game away from the sack. If Chelsea lose again, the Italian would be on his way.

‘Chelsea need consistency’ Sarri

His replacement is likely to be assistant boss Gianfranco Zola till the time a permanent replacement is named, but the writing sure seems to be on the wall for the former Napoli boss whose ‘Sarriball’ isn’t working like it once was.

Former Chelsea player Paulo Ferreira has been named as a possible coaching replacement as has technical coach Eddie Newton, both of whom remain closely related to the club.