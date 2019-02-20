Watch: Paul Pogba nutmegs teammate in Manchester United dressing room

The smile is back on the faces of Manchester United fans since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over, and it seems as if that positive energy has transferred to the players as well.

The likes of Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Ander Herrera and Anthony Martial are all playing the best football of their lives, and are enjoying every minute of it.

This was typified by a dressing room video that has emerged from Manchester United where Paul Pogba is showing off his skills as usual, and amazingly manages to nutmeg his United teammate Eric Bailly.

Paul Pogba vs Eric Bailly…The feel-good factor is alive and well at Manchester United!

As you can see, Bailly has absolutely no idea what is going on, and Pogba casually runs the ball through his legs to make yet another viral video.

Pogba was on hand to score one and assist another as United defeated Chelsea 2-0 in the FA Cup, and the Old Trafford faithful will hope that he can show his magic once again as they take on Liverpool next in the Premier League.