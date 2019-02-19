Tottenham Hotspur announce pre-season trip to Singapore and Shanghai

Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur recently revealed that they are going to Singapore and Shanghai during the summer as they prepare for the 2019-20 campaign.

According to the club website , they are expected to bring in their first team to these two countries where they will compete in friendlies against various teams.

This is the first time that Tottenham will return to Singapore since 1995 and also revealed that it would be the first time they will visit Shanghai despite already going to mainland China and Hong Kong in previous occasions.

The statement also mentions Tottenham’s attempt to reach out to supporters all the way across the globe from where they are, saying: “The visit also affords the Club the opportunity to engage with our millions of fans across Asia including Official Supporters Clubs in both countries in which we will be playing fixtures.”