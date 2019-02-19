Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku was a guaranteed starter for Manchester United last season but is willing to adapt to changed circumstances.

Romelu Lukaku is willing to adapt to different roles in order to win back his place as a regular starter at Manchester United.

Following his £75million arrival from Everton last season, Belgium international Lukaku was one of the first names on Jose Mourinho’s team sheet, operating as a lone front man.

The 25-year-old’s form dwindled this term and he has often operated as a substitute since caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Mourinho at the helm, the Norwegian opting for a more expansive attacking approach that has got the best out of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, among others.

Man United knock Chelsea out of FA Cup

But injuries suffered by Martial and Jesse Lingard during last week’s Champions League loss to Paris Saint-Germain opened the door to Lukaku, who operated in a front two alongside Rashford as United dispatched Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge to progress to the FA Cup quarter finals.

The midfield diamond deployed by Solskjaer placed an onus on Rashford and Lukaku to rove into wide areas – a task the hulking forward has previously excelled in for Everton and Belgium.

Asked what Solskjaer brings to United after a stunning run of 11 wins from 13 games, Lukaku simply told reporters: “We score more goals.

“I can play however the manager needs me to, if it’s alone or with Marcus behind me or out wide. As long as the manager needs me, I’m ready to play.

“You just have to be professional and give it our best when your chance comes. That’s my mindset and I’m just taking it a day at a time.”

One United player whose stock is unquestionably on the rise is centre-back Victor Lindelof.

The Sweden international struggled in his debut season in the Premier League last time around but is an increasingly assured presence at the heart of the defence and impressed again versus Chelsea.

“I think he has adapted really well,” Lukaku said. “Last year was a bit of an introduction year but now he’s really settled in. He’s improving a lot and hopefully he can keep going.”