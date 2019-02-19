Statistically Sergio Romero is Manchester United’s best goalkeeper in history

A clean sheet against Chelsea in Manchester United’s 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge propelled Sergio Romero to the top of the standings when it came to most shut outs in the club’s history.

Sergio Romero was hardly tested in Manchester United’s 2-0 victory against Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round at Stamford Bridge but in the process, improved his tally to 27 clean sheets in 42 appearances for the club – which means that he boasts a clean sheet percentage of 64.2%.

That is the highest percentage of shutouts of all the goalkeepers who have played more than three games for Manchester United in the club’s history – including goalkeeping phenoms like David De Gea, Edwin Van Der Sar and Peter Schemeichel – according to reporter for Times Sport, Paul Hirst.

Romero is Argentina’s first choice international goalkeeper and has made 96 appearances for his country. However, he has been an understudy to the irrepressible David De Gea throughout his Manchester United career, ever since joining from Sampadoria almost four seasons ago.

He has just made 6 appearances this season for the club but has kept 3 clean sheets so far. He was also the goalkeeper of choice for United in their victorious Europa League run in Jose Mourinho’s first season at the club.

This season, he’s been the man in between the sticks so far in their FA Cup run that sees them travel away to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the next round.