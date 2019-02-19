Jose Mourinho reveals his real thoughts on arch rival Arsene Wenger

Former Manchester United and Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho hailed arch-nemesis Arsene Wenger as one of the best ever and clarified that they always bore respect towards one another.

Jose Mourinho’s battles with Arsene Wenger over the years spilled over outside of the football pitch often times, like when the Portuguese manager called his French counterpart a ‘specialist in failure’ or when they were involved in a scuffle in the technical area.

However, on the back of Wenger being recognized for his numerous years of work and outstanding contribution to football in the Laureus World Sports Awards, Mourinho toned down the rhetoric against his arch-nemesis.

According to Senior Football Correspondent Melissa Reddy, Mourinho addressed Wenger as ‘one of the best managers in football history’ and maintained that the ‘real respect was always there’ between the two.

Jose Mourinho on Arsene Wenger: "One of the best managers in football history." He also said "the real respect was always there" for the Frenchman, who lifted the #Laureus19 Lifetime Achievement of the Year Award. — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) February 18, 2019

Both Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger are out of jobs currently after departing Manchester United and Arsenal respectively. Mourinho has signed on with RT Sport as a pundit with a new show called ‘On the Touchline with Jose Mourinho’ coming soon. Wenger, meanwhile, is weighing his options after stepping down as Arsenal boss at the beginning of this season.

Wenger had been felicitated with the Lifetime Achievement Honour at the Laureus World Sports Awards.