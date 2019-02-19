Former boss Arsene Wenger slams Arsenal star for lack of effort

Arsene Wenger gave his thoughts on the Mesut Ozil situation at Arsenal, and laid the blame squarely on the shoulders of the player for not forcing himself into the manager’s plans.

Unai Emery has been sparing in his use of Mesut Ozil this season, with the German star only featuring only 18 times under him so far.

Many times, he hasn’t even been included in the match squad or has been left unused as a substitute, despite the team needing attacking impetus at various stages of the season.

This has led to widespread rumours that Emery just doesn’t rate the World Cup winner and that the player, who signed a new contract in February of 2018, is on his way out of the club at the end of the season.

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, who signed the attacking midfielder to the club, had his say on the situation and question the effort levels of Ozil, accusing him of getting too comfortable after signing a new contract.

“I feel that the length of the contract has nothing to do normally with the selection of the team. But sometimes there are special cases,” he said.

“Most of the time now we think when we sign a player for five years we have a good player for five years. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that they practice, they play their best. Because they might be in their comfort zone.

(Quotes R/T Sky Sports)