Structural rethink necessary as Maurizio Sarri pushed to the brink by clueless Chelsea

While Maurizio Sarri’s may be the man behind the wheel, it’s years of malaise coming to the fore for Chelsea and its dysfunctional ownership.

For Chelsea and Roman Abhrahamovic, it’s the same script all over again. Having overseen 13 managerial appointments since taking over at the London club, the Russian oligarch has seen it all. Although the club has tasted varying degrees of success in his time at the club, there has been one thing missing from Chelsea’s arsenal in the Abramovich era – sustained success.

For all of the talk about Chelsea having made it into England’s elite with the Russian at the helm, the Blues have never quite enjoyed the kind of dominance that Manchester United and in recent years, Manchester City have claimed over the rest of the league. Indeed, they have only ever undoubtedly been miles ahead of the league way back in Mourinho’s first spell – also the only time they have claimed back-to-back titles in the Premier League, all of which gives credence to the theory that sustained success requires astute ownership and a rock-solid structure, something the Blues have lacked for a while now.

Count back the number of managerial appointments in Abhramovich’s time as owner and you have the answer, Maurizio Sarri being his 13th appointment since taking over – it’s a structure that smacks of short-termism and lack of foresight, with powers heavily concentrated in the hands of someone whose understanding of football stretches no further than the next league game. With Chelsea out of the top four and the FA Cup at the moment, it’s also interesting to note the manner of some of these dismissals – Ancelotti, Mourinho(first spell) and Di Matteo were all dismissed with Chelsea inside the top 3 at the time of their sacking.

The monumental scale of change required at Chelsea becomes even more apparent when taking into account their recent transfer activity. For a team which broke the British transfer record to sign Fernando Torres from direct rivals Liverpool, Chelsea are by comparison paupers in the current market, failing to compete for any top player in the recent years – instead resorting to cut-price and second rate signings like Danny Drinkwater, an injured Ross Barkley, Olivier Giroud, Madrid-wantaway Kovacic and now 31-year old Gonzalo Higuain. For a club which wants to compete right at the top of the European football pyramid, failing to compete for the best players simply isn’t an option, while past managers have at various times voiced their disapproval over their role in transfers – from Mourinho leaving the club after a second place finish in his first spell to Conte sarcastically describing himself as ‘head coach’ instead of manager.

A confounding academy policy is another point where Chelsea fall behind their rivals. Despite boasting of an academy that is perhaps the best in the country, Chelsea have yet to churn out a first team player from within, instead preferring to make money off of loan moves and opportunistic sales. It was thus, no surprise when Callum Hudson-Odoi handed in a transfer request after having his head swung following interest from Bayern. Their rivals, on the other hand can confidently point to the likes of Rashford, Lingard, Trent-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Maitland-Niles and Iwobi as examples of first-team regulars to emerge from the academy while the Blues really have no one to boast about, in spite of the undoubted wealth of talent.

At the top of the hierarchy, Michael Emenalo’s position as technical director remains vacant despite over a year having elapsed since his departure while Marina Granovskaia’s influence at the top remains a cause for concern, with Chelsea’s topsy-turvy transfer policy ever since Emenalo’s departure proof of the director’s incompetence in footballing affairs.

With so many things having gone awry for the club over the past few years, it’s no surprise that Maurizio Sarri and his team are bearing the brunt of the club’s accumulated baggage – the Italian’s disappointing spell so far at the club the result of ripples created by actions far outreaching his relatively short spell at the helm.

Set up for failure at the very start, it would take nothing short of genius from Sarri to salvage the situation from hereon. Whether or not the Italian stays, however, the need for change in the world’s most notoriously short-term club is there for everyone to see.