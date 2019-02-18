Struggling Manchester United star given confidence boost by Ole Gunnar Solksjaer

Despite clearly struggling this season, Alexis Sanchez has been given some boost of confidence by Ole Gunnar Solksjaer as Manchester United’s campaign continues.

The Chilean has only scored once in 14 Premier League appearances and has two goals across all competitions – with the other one in the FA Cup. He has yet to find his form and it has clearly frustrated the United star.

However, Solksjaer dismissed talks that Sanchez is past his best, comparing his forward to a bottle of ketchup that only needs to flow once and it won’t stop flowing.

#MUFC boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Alexis Sanchez in front of goal is like “the bottle of ketchup you can’t get to come out, and once it does he’ll be fine.” — ᗷIᒪᒪ ᖇIᑕᕮ 🎙📻 (@billrice23) February 17, 2019

When asked, the current United manager said of Sanchez: “He’s still a young boy. He’s a man of 30, but he can still play for many, many years. He’s been here for a year, I’ve been here for two months with him and he’s been injured for the first part of it so it’s unfair to just expect him to be at the top straight away. I’m sure we’ll see the best of him before the end of the season.

“He’s a very good player. He’s very talented, but of course there’s only so many things you can sit down and talk about and tweak. You saw against Fulham [eight days ago] when he gets his chance – he is so sharp in and around the ball, he wins the ball, his energy … If he could just get that goal I’m sure that would release his confidence. That’s what it’s about when you go through periods when you don’t perform up to your standard because we know there is a very good player there. It’s one of those things.

“You know that bottle of ketchup that you squeeze when it never comes [out] – but when it suddenly comes there’s loads? I’m sure he’ll be fine.”