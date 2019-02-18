Reports: Manchester United get unexpected injury news for Liverpool game

Manchester United may benefit from the presence of Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard against Liverpool as the duo are expected back from injury ahead of schedule.

Martial and Lingard both pulled up in Manchester United’s 2-0 loss to PSG in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, and were subsequently replaced by Alexis Sanchez and Juan Mata.

It was later informed by caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that the duo will at least be out for two to three weeks because of the nature of the injuries – a groin issue for Martial and a hamstring strain for Jesse Lingard.

However, Daily Mirror is reporting that both players are on track to making recoveries ahead of schedule and may be available for selection in United’s match against Liverpool this weekend.

They will not be available for United’s FA Cup match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, however.

Manchester United has been in fine form under caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, winning 10 out of their 12 matches, ever since the Norwegian took over from Jose Mourinho in December 2018.

It is also rumoured that Solskjaer is currently the front runner to land the job on a full time basis as well.