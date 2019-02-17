Reports: Manchester United ready to make superstar best-paid player in Premier League

David de Gea has been the most important player for Manchester United for quite a while now and the club’s board has been trying its best to tie the shot-stopper down to a lengthy contract.

De Gea’s contract with the club was set to end after the current season. However, the United board decided to trigger the one-year extension clause on his contract which increased the Spaniard’s stay at the Old Trafford for another year.

While the club extended Ashley Young, Anthony Martial and Phil Jones’s contracts after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over as the interim manager and club’s fortunes changed for good, talks are ongoing to extend De Gea’s contract.

According to reports in The Times, United are ready to make the Spanish shot-stopper the best-paid player in the English Premier League. The reports state that club are ready to offer De Gea an improved contract worth over £23 million a year – which is about £365,000-per-week.

The 28-year-old’s wages will eclipse those of Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Paul Pogba’s, who are currently the best-paid players in the league. De Gea has been with the club for almost eight years and reportedly is close to signing an extension.

Caretaker manager Solskjaer has praised the goalkeeper for his recent performances as well.

“He is the best keeper in the world,” he said. “We’ve had some great goalkeepers and he’s challenging Edwin and Peter for the No 1 spot historically.”