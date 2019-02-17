Reports: Next permanent Manchester United manager has three-hour meeting with Ed Woodward

Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had a glorious start to his tenure at the club and despite the loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League, the United board seem to be happy with the Norwegian.

There have been a lot of speculations about who will take the Manchester United manager job permanently in the summer. While many believe that Solskjaer should continue at the helm of affairs, some United fans want Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino to take up the post.

Though there have been no clarifications from the club yet, The Sun report that Manchester United have decided that Solskjaer will take up the job permanently and club’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward even had a three-hour meeting with him. They also report that the club will only make the appointment public in the summer.

The Norwegian’s first defeat of his tenure as Manchester United manager came last week against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. In English competitions, however, Solskjaer is unbeaten with 10 wins and a draw.

“They spent the whole time eating but mainly talking quietly.

“There were big smiles between them as they got up to go and shook hands before getting into separate Mercedes that were parked on the kerb outside,” a witness of the meeting between Solskjaer and Woodward told The Sun.