Alexis Sanchez blames Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for poor form

Alexis Sanchez copped much criticism after an ineffectual performance against PSG in Manchester United’s round of 16 first leg loss, but has shot back at critics with an explanation that points the finger at caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“It worries me that people at United haven’t seen the best of me because I believe in my abilities as a player,” he said.

However, he did mention that the lack of playing time under the Norwegian was the reason why he isn’t able to re-find the spark that earned him a mega-wage move to Manchester United from Arsenal.