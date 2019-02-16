Mesut Ozil ‘likes’ post directly aimed at Unai Emery and football pundits

Mesut Ozil hasn’t been having the best of times at Arsenal this season, and has been iced out of the team by manager Unai Emery.

The German has faced a long spell on the sidelines this season, prompting questions over his future at the Emirates Stadium under the Spanish boss.

He isn’t helping his case at the club much either, and a latest Instagram post is proof of the same.

Ozil posted a picture on Instagram with his teammates, and while everything looked fine and dandy, fans’ attention soon turned to a particular comment on the post.

Commenting on the post, a fan ‘faz28590’ wrote: “We miss you bro. Keep fighting and stay strong. Show Emrey (sic), dumb pundits and whole world they are wrong.”

This was subsequently ‘liked’ by Ozil himself and suddenly caught everyone’s eye. The like has since been taken away, but the question still remains. Does the German feel hard done by under the current circumstances?