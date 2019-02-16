David Luiz revealed Chelsea pep talk with Maurizio Sarri

Following a 2-1 win over Malmo in the UEFA Europa League, Chelsea seemed to have bounced back after a 6-0 thrashing to Manchester City in the Premier League.

And David Luiz recently revealed that Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri spoke to the team to try and clear the air and settle the nerves following the heavy loss to the league champions.

Sources revealed that Sarri asked the players if they believed in his football philosophy, and the Brazilian defender revealed: “Yes, because we have had many meetings already asking if someone doesn’t believe, they can say. Nobody said anything,” he said. “It’s because everyone believes [in it].

“I think it is part of the process. We are doing what he wants us to do and we are trying to improve.

“We lost against maybe the best team in the world at the moment in Manchester City. They were better than us from the beginning to the end.

“We lost a few matches because it is part of the process. The teams that are at the top of the table now are ones with managers who have been there for more than three years.

“The most important thing is for us to keep our philosophy, to believe in what we are doing. We did that tonight (against Malmo), we were trying to play from the beginning to the end.

“[We have] An amazing future [under Sarri].”