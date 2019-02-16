Arsenal star Mesut Ozil posts on social media, content with life at Emirates

Despite falling out of favour in Arsenal, German star Mesut Ozil isn’t considering a loan move away to find minutes on the pitch.

What is going on with Arsenal?

Earning £350,000 a week, Ozil has found it difficult to be in manager Unai Emery’s good graces but he still wants to gut it out in London, and only a permanent move away would suffice if he was to leave the Emirates.

Coming in from Real Madrid in 2013, Ozil started his Arsenal career on a high note but it has since dropped significantly.

Ozil posted on social media , hinting at the murmurs that he could be looking for a way out of Arsenal by quoting a club great Dennis Bergkamp, saying: “When you start supporting a football club, you don’t support it because of the trophies, or a player, or history, you support it because you found yourself somewhere there; found a place where you belong.”

Still with two years left in his contract, Arsenal may be pushing to look for a new team who would take Ozil in as they try to offload his wages in order to bring in new players in the summer.