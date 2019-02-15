‘He’s just s**t’ – Manchester United staff member on Alexis Sanchez  

Ever since Alexis Sanchez joined Manchester United, he has been utterly terrible. It will be very hard for a person to come up with even three decent performances from the Chilean while wearing the United shirt.

Such has been Alexis Sanchez’s dire form at Old Trafford that, reportedly, one Manchester United staff member was heard dreading his entrance in the match against PSG.

“Everyone thought when Sanchez came on ‘oh f*** no’ because he’s just s**** these days,” the staff member was heard saying, according to the Express.

Furthermore, according to the staff member in question, Solskjaer should sell the Chilean as “nobody” wants him at the Theatre of dreams.

“Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] has to get rid if he gets the job. Nobody wants him there.”

He then added that the fans don’t like Sanchez because he was the reason why Mourinho left Martial out of the lineup last year. He also noted that the former Barcelona star has stayed aloof ever since coming to the Old Trafford.

“The fans don’t like him, especially when he signed he kicked Anthony Martial out of the team.

“And he never seems to have any friends, he’s on his own. Just a giant f****** mess.”

If this is how things continue for the former Udinese star, then it won’t be long before he is shipped off to another club because, after all, he is the highest-paid player in the Premier League.