Manchester United chief speaks on director of football and manager updates

It seems that Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is keeping quiet on the future plans for the club regarding the director of football and manager positions.

Since the sacking of Jose Mourinho in December, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been placed as the manager and there have been talks of installing a director of football moving forward – something that Mourinho was not keen on during his time with the club.

However, Solskjaer has seemingly reignited the team’s fire as impressive results has seen the Red Devils climb back up to the top four of the Premier League.

About Solskjaer’s future, Woodward remained coy and spoke in general during United’s investors’ call.

Woodward said : “With regards to the the director of football, lots has been written about this.

“I would say that looking at our structures and looking at how we should strengthen, all areas of the club is something we’re doing on a continual basis.

“We’ve done a lot of changes within the football side in the last four or five years, in particular around the academy, where we’ve materially increased investment and we’re seeing the quality of that now coming on.

“On the football side, we’ve invested around the recruitment side, the player care side, continued investment with facilities, medical and sports science, so the evolution is continuing.

“It’s not necessarily that visible to the outside and, in some respects, you get a multi-year return later on [rather] than an immediate impact. But in regards to the overall structure, we are looking at that (the head of football role) and ways we can make it stronger and it is something we’ll do on a continual basis.”

Speaking on the managerial position, Woodward said: “With regards to the process on the manager, I am not going to get into.

“We communicated around December time about what we were doing, placing Ole in place as caretaker and the next communication with regards to this will be when we have something to announce regarding the manager.

“We’re not going to give updates part way through.”