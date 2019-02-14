Reports: Chelsea set the minimum requirement for Maurizio Sarri to continue as manager

Chelsea will be moved to sack Maurizio Sarri if it becomes mathematically impossible for the club to finish in the top four in the Premier League.

Times reports that the Chelsea hierarchy’s patience with embattled Italian coach Maurizio Sarri is running thin, and that they will remove him from his current position should it become impossible for the club to finish in the top four this season.

Chelsea enjoyed a 11 point gap over Manchester United in December of 2018 when Jose Mourinho was still in charge, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s appointment has seen a resurgence in the Red Devils who usurped Chelsea’s 4th spot with a 3-0 victory over Fulham last weekend.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have lost 3 consecutive away games by unflattering scorelines, including the 4-0 and 6-0 hammerings by Bournemouth and Manchester City.

That has sent alarm bells ringing at Stamford Bridge and is it reported that the board is quickly losing patience with Sarri’s inability to get the best out of the players – to the point where Chelsea Chairman Bruce Buck even accompanied the manager to the pre-match press conference before Chelsea’s Europa League tie against Malmo to keep an eye on him.

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has been strongly touted as Sarri’s replacement, should the board sack the Italian and it is expected that not even a Carabao Cup victory against Man City in the finals would save him if he misses out on top four.

However, it is still possible for Chelsea to qualify for the Champions League next season should they win the Europa League.