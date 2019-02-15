The one Premier League star Jose Mourinho wanted before getting sacked in Manchester United

Jose Mourinho was always very vocal about signings at Manchester United – especially when it came to defenders. However, he didn’t get his preferred choice in the previous summer transfer window, which might have ultimately led to his demise at the Old Trafford.

And now, sources of ESPN have claimed that the former Manchester United manager had Newcastle United defender Jamaal Lascelles on his shortlist.

The former Real Madrid manager was linked to several players with Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld, Everton’s Yerry Mina, Leicester City’s Harry Maguire and Atletico Madrid’s Diego Godin being on his list.

However, the Red Devils didn’t back up Mourinho’s plans as he had already sanctioned the purchase of two central defenders – Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly – in his first two seasons.

After the season began, however, it became evident that the Old Trafford outfit needed defenders. Milan Skriniar of Inter and Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly were also targeted but signing any one of them in January was always going to be an uphill battle.

That is perhaps why Jamaal Lascelles was also considered as his name being on Mourinho’s list is quite surprising.

In the end, as we all know, Mourinho was sacked and in the meantime, Lascelles signed a long term deal with the Magpies, keeping him there until 2024.