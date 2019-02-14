Arsene Wenger backs ‘great manager’ Jose Mourinho in his handling of Paul Pogba

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger unexpectedly took the side of once arch-rival Jose Mourinho when he discussed Paul Pogba at Manchester United.

Wenger, 69, is currently sitting it out of football management and exploring other aspects of the game – including punditry.

On the analyst desk at beIN sports during Manchester United’s 2-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain, the legendary Frenchman mentioned that Jose Mourinho was correct in his approach of managing Paul Pogba.

He defended Mourinho’s handling of the flamboyant Frenchman and said that he is a ‘great manager’ who demands tactical discipline from all his players but Paul Pogba couldn’t deliver on that. However, he also agreed that Pogba was playing better under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer because Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic were willing to put in the hard yards for him on the defensive side of things.

“Sometimes, you know, we are managers. Mourinho has proven he is a great manager. He has always gone for discipline for everybody. And in this team [under Solskjaer] I believe that Pogba is a fantastic football player but sometimes he lacks discipline.

“But you have [Nemanja] Matic and [Ander] Herrera now who work for him and so he can express his talent.

“Mourinho wanted discipline from everybody. That is defendable as well. So that’s maybe why Pogba, as we have seen recently, has performed well,” opined the legendary manager.

(Quotes R/T Mirror)

What REALLY happened when PSG and Mbappe met Manchester United at Old Trafford!