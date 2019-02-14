Arsene Wenger reveals why he turned down Real Madrid

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has recently revealed why he decided to turn down Real Madrid during his time with the London-based club.

Wenger is unarguably one of the greatest managers to have graced the sport and naturally, a lot of top European clubs wanted him when he was at the peak of his powers at Arsenal.

However, the professional that he is, the Frenchman decided to turn down advancements from Madrid, on more than one occasion, to help Arsenal complete the Emirates Stadium. Wenger went on to say that he wouldn’t be joining Madrid as ‘its over’ for him.

“I’ve turned Real Madrid down more than once,” he told beIN Sports.

“I must say now it’s over for me. If you asked any manager in the world would you be interested [in becoming Real Madrid boss] everybody would say yes [because] it’s the biggest club in the world.

“But we live with our values. [The offer from Madrid] was in the middle of a process when we had to build our stadium. We had to pay it back and I had to guarantee I would stay.

“I’m quite happy with my decision.”

Wenger has been without a managerial job ever since stepping down from his post at Arsenal, where he spent 22 years, winning three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups.