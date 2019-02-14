Chelsea senior team draw with youth stars in warm down match

Chelsea suffered an embarrassing and humiliating 6-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City last weekend, and their woes continued on the training field.

The Times are reporting that several Blues stars were part of the senior team that played against the youth setup in a warm down match, only to draw 3-3.

Among those playing for the Chelsea senior team were Willian and Olivier Giroud, both of whom were on the bench for the game against Manchester City.

Data review of Man City 6-0 Chelsea

The clash took place following an inquest from manager Maurizio Sarri after what transpired at the weekend, and he wanted to see his squad players perform against the youngsters.

Is Maurizio Sarri doomed for the sack after Chelsea’s humiliating loss?

But, a spirited performance from some of Chelsea’s impressive academy students resulted in a 3-3 draw with Sarri watching most of the game.

It highlights the lack of confidence among the Chelsea players at this very moment and isn’t a sight that fans of the Blues would want to see towards the business end of the Premier League campaign.