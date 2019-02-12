Exact cause of Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala’s death revealed upon further examination

Emiliano Sala’s body was recovered from the plane wreck earlier last week and an inquest into the cause of death revealed further details about the situation.

A post mortem was presented by the coroner’s office in a brief hearing that took place in Bournemouth that revealed that the cause of Emiliano Sala’s death was “head and trunk injuries.”

The inquest was then adjourned until November 6th pending further inquiries.

The pilot who was flying the plane, Dave Ibbotson, is still missing and a fundraiser has been set up, similar to the one that funded the search for Emiliano Sala, to aid in resuming the search for him as well.

Sala was travelling from Nantes to Cardiff, after having said his goodbyes to his teammates, when the aircraft went missing over the English Channel on January 21.

His old team Nantes paid emotional tribute to the striker by donning an all black jersey with Sala’s name at the back, for their game against Nimes. The ticket price for that game had been set at £9 for everyone, in his memory.