Manchester United star openly admits that the team wants Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to stay on as permanent manager

Anthony Martial, who was sat beside Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the press conference before Manchester United’s clash with PSG, expressed that the team would love the Norwegian to stay on in his current role.

Martial, 23, has 11 goals and 2 assists to his name this season and was on the scoresheet this past weekend, as he scored a superb solo goal against Fulham to help Manchester United to a 3-0 win.

Speaking to the media alongside his manager ahead of the club’s massive Champions League round of 16 clash against PSG, Martial was asked if the players would like the Norwegian to stay on as the manager next season as well – and replied resoundingly in the affirmative.

“Well, obviously things are going really well at the moment. We’re really happy to have him here with us. And yes, sure, I hope we can continue with him as our manager and our coach but ultimately, the final decision isn’t down to us.

But certainly we’re pleased that he’s with us at the moment. Absolutely.”

Ever since Solskjaer took over from Jose Mourinho, Manchester United’s upturn in fortunes have seen them eat away at the 11 point deficit that existed between them and the top 4 spots. They have also racked up 10 victories in 11 games, with the sole 2-2 draw coming against Burnley in the League.