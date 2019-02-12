5 outstanding records held by Sergio Aguero in England

Sergio Aguero’s hat-trick for Manchester City in their 6-0 mauling of Chelsea took him to the top of the Premier League scoring chart for the season and also helped him add more records and milestones to his name in England.

#5. Manchester City’s all-time leading goalscorer – 222 goals

Aguero is into his eighth season with Man City and he’s already the club’s all-time leading goalscorer with 222 goals to his name.

The previous record holder was Eric Brook who scored 177 goals for City in 499 games between 1927 and 1940. Aguero surpassed this total in October 2017 against Maurizio Sarri’s Napoli and he has raced to 222 goals for the club in only 322 games!

Against Chelsea, Aguero scored his 158th, 159th and 160th Premier League goals for City and in the process, he also became the all-time leading goalscorer for City in league competitions by surpassing the previous joint-record of 158 goals held by Eric Brook and Tommy Johnson.

Sergio Aguero is the first player to score hat-tricks in consecutive #PL home matches since Didier Drogba in August 2010 pic.twitter.com/zp09vRQPiu — Premier League (@premierleague) February 11, 2019

#4. Premier League’s highest non-European goalscorer – 160 goals

Aguero is currently eight in the Premier League all-time leading goalscorers chart and can easily surpass both Jermain Defoe (162 goals) and Robbie Fowler (163 goals) into sixth place in only a few weeks time.

The Argentine is already the highest non-European goalscorer in Premier League history and he beat Dwight Yorke’s tally of 123 goals ages ago to achieve this feat.

The City man can also break Thierry Henry’s record of 175 goals and once he crosses that number, he will be the highest scoring non-Englishman in the history of the competition. However, the all-time Premier League record of 260 goals might be beyond him as he’s already 30-years-old.

#3. Most Premier League hat-tricks – 11

The hat-trick against Chelsea was Aguero’s third of the season and his eleventh in the Premier League. With his latest treble, he went level with Alan Shearer for most Premier League hat-tricks.

It was also his ninth hat-trick at the Etihad stadium and thus he also set a record for most hat-tricks by a player at a single ground which was held by Thierry Henry who scored eight hat-tricks at the Highbury.

Aguero’s record for most hat-tricks is safe at the moment but Harry Kane already has eight hat-tricks to his name.

Sergio Aguero now has 11 Premier League hat-tricks. He's equalled the record set by Alan Shearer. #MOTD2 pic.twitter.com/ow7YiZOwdQ — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) February 10, 2019

#2. Best minutes per goal involvement among players with over 200 Premier League goal involvements – 85 minutes

The hat-trick against Chelsea also took Aguero’s combined tally of goals and assists in the Premier League to 201.

He is only one of only ten players to reach this figure along with Alan Shearer (324), Wayne Rooney (311), Frank Lampard (279), Ryan Giggs (271), Andy Cole (260), Thierry Henry (249), Teddy Sheringham (222), Steven Gerrard (212) and Robbie Fowler (202).

Among these players, Aguero has the lowest minutes per goal or assist ratio with 85 and he narrowly beats Henry’s figure of 86. The next best figure of 118 minutes belongs to Shearer.

Also, Aguero is only one of six players to record over 200 goals and assists in the Premier League for a single club.

Happy about the win, the hat-trick and for matching an all-times record. It's my honour and my pleasure to belong to this FC, with great companions, amazing fans, and being part of this wonderful team. C'mon, City!!! pic.twitter.com/BM17BmERe6 — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) February 10, 2019

#1. Most goals scored in a single Premier League match – 5

The most goals scored by a player in a Premier League match is five and Aguero shares this record with four other players. The Argentine is the latest player to score five goals in a match and he did so in City’s 6-1 win over Newcastle United on 3 October 2015.

The other players who have scored five goals in a Premier League match are Andy Cole for Manchester United in 1995 against Ipswitch Town, Alan Shearer for Newcastle United in 1999 against Sheffield Wednesday, Jermain Defoe for Spurs in 2009 against Wigan Athletic and Dimitar Berbatov for Man Utd in 2010 against Blackburn Rovers.