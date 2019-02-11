Young signs Manchester United contract extension

Following Phil Jones’ renewal with Manchester United on Friday, experienced full-back Ashley Young has penned a one-year extension.

Ashley Young has signed a one-year contract extension with Manchester United, the Premier League club has confirmed.

The deal will see the 33-year-old – signed from Aston Villa in June 2011 – remain at Old Trafford until the end of the 2019-20 season.

Young initially arrived at the club as a winger, but has since developed into a versatile full-back, utilised on both sides of United’s defence.

The England international has won five trophies in his time with the Red Devils, including the Premier League in 2012-13 and the League Cup and Europa League double under former boss Jose Mourinho at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Young has made 25 appearances in all competitions this season, including 18 starts in the Premier League, and becomes the latest player to commit his future to United.

The club announced defender Phil Jones’ new four-year contract last Friday, following on from new deals for midfielder Scott McTominay and forward Anthony Martial since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s appointment as caretaker manager.

“His attitude and his experience around the place is vital for us,” Solskjaer told MUTV.

“We’ve got a young team that needs some leaders in the dressing room and Ashley is one of them.”