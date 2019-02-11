Official: Manchester United star Ashley Young signs one-year extension

Manchester United continue their run of offering new contracts to their established players, as Ashley Young joins the list.

New manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lifted the mood at Old Trafford since taking over from Jose Mourinho on an interim basis, and a number of players have decided to commit their future to the club on his demand.

Ole’s magical touch

Following in the footsteps of the likes of Anthony Martial and Phil Jones, Ashley Young has now officially signed a one-year extension on his contract.

The new deal may not exactly be one that Young wanted, but ironically it is his age that has made the board offer him only a year’s extension on his contract rather than a longer one.

At 33 years of age, Young’s best days may be behind him, but he continues to be a major influence in the United dressing room as well as out on the pitch, as has been this season.

Standing in as captain for the injured Antonio Valencia, Ashley Young has often been praised by his manager and teammates for his commitment to the club and his undying determination on the pitch.